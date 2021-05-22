Twitter shares more details on Ticketed Spaces

Twitter has previewed its Ticketed Space feature, a way to monetise for users on the platform.

The platform had announced Ticketed Spaces earlier this month. It lets users monetise through Twitter’s Clubhouse competitor feature Twitter Spaces. Spaces are live audio rooms.

“We’re working on a way for hosts to be rewarded for the experiences they create and for listeners to have exclusive access to the convos they care about most. soon, we’ll test ticketed Spaces with a small group where hosts can set ticket prices and quantity,” it had said from the official Spaces account.

It has now shared more details about the feature along with the preview as to how the feature may appear on the platform. According to a report by the Verge, Ticketed Spaces will be a monetisation option on the platform alongside Super Follows.

Users in the United States will be able to apply to host a live paid audio room in the next couple of weeks. The eligibility criteria as set by the platform is that the user needs to have at least 1,000 followers, should have hosted three spaces in the past 30 days, and be at least 18 years old, as per the report.

The microblogging platform has partnered with Stripe for the feature.

A Twitter spokesperson told Engadget that "hosts can earn up to 80 per cent of the revenue on ticket sales after platform fees are deducted on in-app purchase sales."

The platform will take around 20 per cent of the fee after Google and Apple have cut their fee from the Android and iOS in-app payments.

As per the reports, while anyone around the world will be able to purchase a ticket on US users will be able to host the ticketed Space initially after the test begins.

Other monetisation option that Twitter is exploring is a Super Follows feature for creators or publishers.

The social media major had also mentioned the feature at its Analyst Day event earlier this year. The feature works like an “account subscription” service and allows creators and publishers to charge other users for content such as exclusive tweets, special access to their direct messages or audio conversations, or a paid newsletter.

Separately, Twitter also rolled out the schedule Spaces feature on the platform.

“Hosts can now schedule a Space for later. don’t worry about setting an alarm, hosts will receive two notifs: a 30 min reminder and a second one at the start time,” it tweeted.

“For listeners, you can subscribe to a scheduled space for a reminder once the host starts,” it added.