Twitter tests new banners that inform users if their account is permanently suspended or temporarily locked

Twitter is testing a new feature that will inform users whether their account is temporarily locked or permanently suspended.

The microblogging platform is testing new notices that will be displayed as banners at the top of the user’s timeline informing them of the status of their account.

“Knowing where your account stands is important. We’re testing a new way of letting you know — right when you log in. If your account is locked or suspended, some of you will start seeing a banner making that clear,” Twitter wrote from its official Support account.

The notices, as per the screenshots shared by Twitter, provide more details about the status of the user’s account along with guidance in terms of next steps. They inform users if they are permanently in a read-only mode or if their account is temporarily suspended.

Appeal against suspension

In case of permanent suspension, the notice also includes a link to submit an appeal against the suspension.

The Verge reported a Twitter spokesperson stating that the social media major is testing this feature following feedback from users who realised they were suspended or locked only after trying to tweet or follow new accounts.

The feature is being tested with a small percentage of Twitter users on iOS, Android, and the web, as per the report.