Two-thirds of businessmen say cyber crime could occur more during Covid-19 than before: Survey

The CrowdStrike Work Security Index has said that there was a 100x increase in Covid-19 themed malicious files between February and March.

A total of 4,048 senior decision-makers in India, Australia, France, Germany, Great Britain, Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, and the U.S across major industry sectors were part of the survey. The survey looked into the attitudes and behaviours towards cybersecurity during the Covid-19 situation, with many being forced to work from home, a statement from cybersecurity company, CrowdStrike said.

About a two-thirds of Indian business leaders/decision-makers surveyed think their business is more likely to experience a serious cybercrime during the Covid-19 situation as opposed to 45 per cent globally.

About a third of SMBs believe that cyberattacks are more likely to occur during COVID-19 situation than before. The survey reveals that almost three-fourths of senior business decision-makers surveyed admit to using personal devices to work from home during the current situation. Almost every Indian business leaders and decision-makers surveyed believe that the devices they use at home are secure from advanced cybersecurity threats, the statement from the company said.

Surprisingly and interestingly two-thirds of Indian businesses surveyed, the highest among all the countries surveyed, have provided additional training for their staff to learn how to avoid threats while working from home.

“Due to Covid-19, our survey reveals that a large majority of respondents around the globe are now working remotely, with more than half of them working remotely directly as a result of the pandemic. This, in turn, has given rise to the use of personal devices, including laptops and mobile devices, for work purposes, with 60 per cent of respondents reporting that they are using personal devices to complete work — with countries like Singapore and India even reaching 70 per cent or higher in personal device usage.