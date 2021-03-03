UK-based financial platform Tide to hire 300 employees for Hyderabad centre

Tide, a UK-based financial platform, said on Wednesday that it would hire 300 employees for its Global Development Centre in Hyderabad by the end of 2021. This will take the total number of employees at the centre to 350.

“This will include about 180 engineering and product development employees and over 100 staff for roles such as customer support services,” the company said in a statement.

Tide also announced plans to hire another 50 people in areas such as marketing and support services for its corporate office in Gurugram.

“As we look to scale globally, we have a growing need for the best technical talent, which is readily available in India. The Hyderabad centre is key to our global expansion plans,” said Guy Duncan, Chief Technology Officer, Tide, in the statement.