IT solutions provider Oravco Pvt ltd has launched a facility that helps shop-owners avoid possible difficulties at the billing counter by enabling customers themselves to scan the products barcode and pay online.

Considering cases of non-payment after purchase of products, the start-up launched ‘Oravco self-checkout’ which uses state-of-the-art technologies such as AI and computer vision, thus enabling customers to bypass long queues for payment.

Shop-owners can register at www.oravcoselfcheckout.com free of cost and receive relevant information on the dashboard. Customers can use the service with a QR code in the store, where they need to scan using their mobile-phone. Once the screen opens, the customer can add each product to the cart using the barcode scanner, and pay online.

The one-and-a-half-year-old Oravco is incubating in Palakkad under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM). The software was launched last week by KSUM Head of Administration Muhammed Sageer. Vignesh Radhakrishnan of KSUM’s LEAP (North Kerala) also spoke.

The company, founded by Anas Saidmohamed and Rajeev Radhakrishnan in September 2022, invented a system called ‘The Vanishing model’ to increase security in the run-up to developing Oravco self-checkout after an in-depth research.

Anas, CEO of Oravco, said the firm sought to find a solution to rising cases of non-payment of bills.

“On taking into consideration security concerns and practical difficulties experienced by shop-owners and customers, we decided that the solution cannot be hardware,” he added.

The service not only saves time but also enhances the shopping experience,” Anas said at the event.

“Soon, we will be launching the solution in GCC countries and others.”

