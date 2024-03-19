GlobalLogic, a Hitachi group company that offers digital engineering solutions, is looking at expanding its base in India through the hub-and-spoke model.

The company, which has a base of 15,000 employees in India, is looking at opening development centres in tier-ii and tier-iii cities to tap the hitherto untapped potential of human resources.

Also Read: Hitachi group company GlobalLogic acquires Mobiveil

As part of the strategy, it opened a development centre at Mahabubnagar, which is 140 kilometres away from Hyderabad.

The 18,000-sq ft facility, which can accommodate 400 employees, will have 180 employees. “The spoke centres will typically have 350-500 people. After Mahbubnagar, we will open another centre in Ahmedabad this year. We might explore similar opportunities in Chandigarh and Lucknow,” Piyush Jha, Managing Director and Head (India and APAC) of GlobalLogic, told businessline.

“We are expanding our horizons beyond the large metros, reaching into smaller towns within 100-200 kilometers of main hubs. Recognising the latent potential in these areas, in the post Covid distributed engineering era, we are proactively choosing to work where the talent resides, avoiding the need for them to relocate,” he said.

The Mahbubnagar facility would focus on content engineering business operations, GIS (geographic information system) solutions, and Generative AI projects. “We are looking at leveraging local talent for strategic growth and expanding its footprint across regional markets,” he said.

The company tied up with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), an agency floated by the Telangana Government to promote skilling among the rural youth, for grooming the young talent.