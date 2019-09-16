US-based consulting firm Neudesic to hire 300 employees in India

Neudesic, a US-based IT consulting firm, has opened its fourth Innovation Centre in India, in Hyderabad.

The firm has one centre each in Bengaluru and Kochi and two in Hyderabad.

“We have about 450 employees in India. This will grow to 750 employees in the next 12-18 months,” Ashish Agarwal – Chief Executive Officer of Neudesic Global Service, has said.

The Irvine (California, the US)-based company has about 820 employees globally. The new centre in Hyderabad would focus on healthcare and utilities industry.

“We have 225 employees between the two centres in Hyderabad. We will double this to 450-500 in the next 12 months,” he said.

“Healthcare is going digital. Our clients possess mountains of ERP (enterprise resource planning) data to process. We are aggressively pursuing digital customer transformation across the healthcare space,” Joel Jolly, Director (Technology) Neudesic, said.

The privately held firm, set up in 2001, has not raised any funds nor loans so far.

Encouraging ideas

Ashish Agarwal said the company has decided to fund ideas from its employees and help them develop those ideas into products or solutions. The successful startup ideas would later be spun off.

“The employees need not look for outside support to fund their initiatives. They will get all the support to transform their ideas into products and solutions,” he said.

“We are currently running pilots in the healthcare space in the last three-four months. We have already started supporting a couple of initiatives. We will open the funding options for outsiders too in the next three-four months,” he said.