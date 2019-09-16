US-based consulting firm Neudesic to hire 300 employees in India

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Neudesic, a US-based IT consulting firm, has opened its fourth Innovation Centre in India, in Hyderabad.
The firm has one centre each in Bengaluru and Kochi and two in Hyderabad.
“We have about 450 employees in India. This will grow to 750 employees in the next 12-18 months,” Ashish Agarwal – Chief Executive Officer of Neudesic Global Service, has said.
The Irvine (California, the US)-based company has about 820 employees globally. The new centre in Hyderabad would focus on healthcare and utilities industry.
“We have 225 employees between the two centres in Hyderabad. We will double this to 450-500 in the next 12 months,” he said.
“Healthcare is going digital. Our clients possess mountains of ERP (enterprise resource planning) data to process. We are aggressively pursuing digital customer transformation across the healthcare space,” Joel Jolly, Director (Technology) Neudesic, said.
The privately held firm, set up in 2001, has not raised any funds nor loans so far.
Ashish Agarwal said the company has decided to fund ideas from its employees and help them develop those ideas into products or solutions. The successful startup ideas would later be spun off.
“The employees need not look for outside support to fund their initiatives. They will get all the support to transform their ideas into products and solutions,” he said.
“We are currently running pilots in the healthcare space in the last three-four months. We have already started supporting a couple of initiatives. We will open the funding options for outsiders too in the next three-four months,” he said.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
The mergers will fold 10 PSBs into four. What will it mean for investors?
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
Last week, the Sensex and the Nifty advanced over 1 per cent, backed by buying interest
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports