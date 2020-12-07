US-based Piqual sets up India operations in Kochi

Piqual, a US-based digital marketing agency, has set up its India operations in Kochi and is lining up plans to rapidly expand its team.

The company has had major client wins in the US and UK markets. Piqual is building capabilities at its Kochi centre in areas like creative design, search engine optimization, content writing and digital campaigns. Piqual is a Nuivio Ventures company and is headquartered in New York.

Piqual was born out of a necessity and frustration.“Nuivio Ventures and its portfolio companies found it difficult to find a lead generation company who would commit to an assured number of leads. We then developed in-house capabilities for assured lead generation for our companies – which we realized had immense needs in the market and has become scalable with our initial set of happy customers.” said Joeph Olassa, Co-Founder and CEO of Nuivio Ventures. He is also the interim CEO of Piqual.

“With Kochi emerging as a leading hub for creative and marketing talent in the region, Piqual is looking to rapidly expand its team. We have already on-boarded a cross section of creative professionals and are extremely pleased with the quality of the talent. We are also planning a second India centre in Bengaluru to have access to creative talent across India,” said Dinesh Kumar, Head of Global Operations & Content Services.