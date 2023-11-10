Data security service provider Rubrik on Thursday launched ‘Ruby’, the generative artificial intelligence (AI) designed to speed cyber detection, cyber recovery, and cyber resilience.

The US-based company will leverage Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI, in combination with its machine learning-driven data threat engine, to help discover, investigate, remediate, and report on cyber incidents, it said in a statement.

“Ruby helps customers of all levels of cyber expertise through a guided response process that enables customers to explore, understand, and respond to a cyber incident, with the goal to resume critical business operations more rapidly. One of the most important values of Ruby is that we leverage Rubrik’s best practices and the experiences from our own field and ransomware recovery teams, who have worked with hundreds of customers across industries,” Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik, said.

In response to data risk alerts generated in Rubrik Security Cloud, users can interact with Ruby to ask follow-up questions including whether any sensitive data was impacted, or what needs to be done to restore the environment. Ruby will provide guidance on additional questions to pose, and help customers successfully resolve incidents more quickly.

According to a recent “Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security Report”, IT and security leaders dealt with 52 cyberattacks on average in 2022. To make matters worse, the mean time to recover from a product or system failure in production environments is over an hour for more than 60 per cent of organisations, giving the attackers ample time to encrypt or exfiltrate data.

