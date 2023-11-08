Digital transformation solutions company UST has consolidated its suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI) services, solutions, and platforms under ‘UST AlphaAI’ by seamlessly combining the technical expertise, domain knowledge, and real-world experience at its command and offering clients and partners easy access to transformative AI solutions.

UST AlphaAI enhances businesses’ agility and competitiveness to streamline operations, a company spokesperson said here. UST has collaborated with AI researchers from academic institutions such as the MIT Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, to achieve the flexibility needed to respond to emerging market demands, she added.

Successful implementation

The company had showcased the products, platforms and implementation accelerators offered by UST AlphaAI at its annual global D3 conference and expo held in Thiruvananthapuram. Its AI implementations include a computer vision-based loss prevention solution for a major retailer; an intelligent retrieval system using natural language processing and deep learning for a financial services company; a generative AI-based code modernisation to increase developer productivity for a large consumer packaged goods (CPG) company; and machine learning operations and Large Language Model operations with AI guardrails for a UK-based financial institution.

Leveraging generative AI

UST SmartOps, an intelligent automation platform, leverages the power of Generative AI to provide intelligent document insight, seamless incident handling, and automated process creation, while UST Sentry Vision AI seamlessly integrates with SAP S/4HANA to optimise operations, automate processes, and maintain quality for CPG and manufacturing clients. This intelligent, vision-based monitoring and process adherence tool, minimises operational waste and enhances digital enterprises, the spokesperson said.

Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST

Focus on solutions

Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST, said the company seeks to apply the right AI solutions to the right problems in the right way to deliver the best possible business outcomes. “UST is committed to sustained growth in this dynamic market segment, and our partnerships with leading AI research institutions ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation, while retaining the ability to apply these breakthroughs through pragmatic and real-world solutions,” he added.

Adnan Masood, Chief AI Architect, UST, said extensive experience at the forefront of AI innovation has enabled the company to respond quickly to client needs and build solutions. “By applying the latest advances in AI to the client’s business problems, we can create solutions that enhance business outcomes by accelerating change, driving efficiency, and elevating user experiences. UST AlphaAI accelerators will elevate our ability to respond to rapidly growing generative AI demands, as we continue working to shape the emerging enterprise AI landscape.”