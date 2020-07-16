UST Global launches cloud products to suit ‘new normal’

Digital transformation solutions company UST Global has launched two new cloud offerings, UST CloudDesk and UST MultiCloud Manager, in response to an increased global demand for secure and stable solutions that enable ‘workplaces without borders’ and offers multi-cloud management to enterprises.

Muraleekrishnan Nair, Global Head – Cloud Infrastructure Services, UST Global, said that as organisations strive to provide uninterrupted services and maintain business continuity warranted by the ‘new normal’, many of them are looking to the cloud for delivering critical functions.

The UST CloudDesk Boundaryless Digital Workplace Solution enables remote work by centralising control, management, and security over enterprise-wide data and services in the public and private cloud. CloudDesk offers a cloud-agnostic solution to support end-to-end managed workspaces that can be accessed from any device (corporate-owned or personal).

Moves workload seamless

The UST CloudDesk enables enterprises to move these workloads seamlessly between different cloud platforms and thus eliminates the vendor lock-in. It also facilitates privilege and identity access management to secure endpoints and protect data. An additional layer of cyber security secures the workloads from cyber attacks, said Nair.

“This is made available to customers at highly competitive pricing and at-no-cost to start. Going digital is no more an option. It’s not only required for the external business user environments but also for the internal end-user IT environments. You have to go digital internally and externally.”

Remote desktop solutions such as CloudDesk are critical to providing agility, security and governance to scattered data stored in end points and providing secure connections to apps hosted in data centres and the cloud. This reduces a lot of risk for organisations that operate in heavily distributed environments.

Allows single-pane view

Enterprises with a hybrid cloud strategy need a single-pane view of their IT environment to minimise non-standard configurations, gaps in compliance and security and non-optimised workloads. The UST MultiCloud Manager addresses these problems and improves the productivity of developers besides allowing centralised management of multi-cloud environments.

Built on UST Global’s Design for Happiness framework, the MultiCloud Manager helps organisations with faster releases and faster go-to-market. Persona-based views in the MultiCloud Manager brings different views like cost, availability, performance, compliance, and utilisation to address the requirements of the CIO and IT leadership. Self-service and automation make cloud ops a zero-touch-operation.

Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST Global, said he sees a shift to smarter automation approaches that allow IT organisations to flex and pivot in these challenging times. “With better visibility and control, IT teams can focus on innovative projects not generating enough RoI when processes were managed manually. Our suite of cloud infrastructure management tools streamline cloud operations and policy compliance, optimise cost, and enable remote work,” he added.