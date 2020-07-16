UST Global launches cloud products to suit ‘new normal’

A tale of two Boards — to merge or not to merge
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Digital transformation solutions company UST Global has launched two new cloud offerings, UST CloudDesk and UST MultiCloud Manager, in response to an increased global demand for secure and stable solutions that enable ‘workplaces without borders’ and offers multi-cloud management to enterprises.
Muraleekrishnan Nair, Global Head – Cloud Infrastructure Services, UST Global, said that as organisations strive to provide uninterrupted services and maintain business continuity warranted by the ‘new normal’, many of them are looking to the cloud for delivering critical functions.
The UST CloudDesk Boundaryless Digital Workplace Solution enables remote work by centralising control, management, and security over enterprise-wide data and services in the public and private cloud. CloudDesk offers a cloud-agnostic solution to support end-to-end managed workspaces that can be accessed from any device (corporate-owned or personal).
The UST CloudDesk enables enterprises to move these workloads seamlessly between different cloud platforms and thus eliminates the vendor lock-in. It also facilitates privilege and identity access management to secure endpoints and protect data. An additional layer of cyber security secures the workloads from cyber attacks, said Nair.
“This is made available to customers at highly competitive pricing and at-no-cost to start. Going digital is no more an option. It’s not only required for the external business user environments but also for the internal end-user IT environments. You have to go digital internally and externally.”
Remote desktop solutions such as CloudDesk are critical to providing agility, security and governance to scattered data stored in end points and providing secure connections to apps hosted in data centres and the cloud. This reduces a lot of risk for organisations that operate in heavily distributed environments.
Enterprises with a hybrid cloud strategy need a single-pane view of their IT environment to minimise non-standard configurations, gaps in compliance and security and non-optimised workloads. The UST MultiCloud Manager addresses these problems and improves the productivity of developers besides allowing centralised management of multi-cloud environments.
Built on UST Global’s Design for Happiness framework, the MultiCloud Manager helps organisations with faster releases and faster go-to-market. Persona-based views in the MultiCloud Manager brings different views like cost, availability, performance, compliance, and utilisation to address the requirements of the CIO and IT leadership. Self-service and automation make cloud ops a zero-touch-operation.
Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST Global, said he sees a shift to smarter automation approaches that allow IT organisations to flex and pivot in these challenging times. “With better visibility and control, IT teams can focus on innovative projects not generating enough RoI when processes were managed manually. Our suite of cloud infrastructure management tools streamline cloud operations and policy compliance, optimise cost, and enable remote work,” he added.
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
The stock of L&T Finance Holdings tumbled 5 per cent with above average volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
₹1052 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510651080 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...