UST Global to host hackathon ‘d3code’ for students

UST Global announced the launch of the first edition of ‘d3code’, a hackathon for college and university students across the country , currently pursuing bachelor’s or master’s degree courses.

The hackathon will be held ahead of its annual developer conference D3 (Dream, Develop and Disrupt), which itself will be held in December here.

Solving Problems

'd3code' (pronounced 'decode') is a nationwide initiative to provide students a platform with an aim to solve some of pressing problems faced in daily lives of the people.

Participants can register for the hackathon at https://ust-global.hackerearth.com between August 5 and 31. Each team would comprise of four members, including the team leader.

The participating teams will be notified about the private challenges during September, said Alexander Varghese, Chief Administrative Officer & Country Head - India, UST Global.

"D3 is a premier company developer conference. The preceding hackathon is designed to bring young minds to work with experts in technology and innovation, while focusing on the bigger picture.

"We are pleased to welcome the brightest students from colleges and universities across India to our campus to hack with USsociates to solve real-world challenges through innovation and technology.”

The final in-person offline hackathon, at the UST Global Thiruvananthapuram campus, will be a 24-hour contest based on the specific problem statement.

Conditional job offers

The prototype based on the same will have to be presented to the judging panel. The winners will be selected based on the judges’ vote.

Top teams chosen to attend the final In-Person Hackathon will be given the opportunity to attend the D3 conference on December 5 and 6.

Each member of the top 20 final teams who attend the final 24-hour hackathon will receive a conditional job offer (subject to terms and conditions) to join UST Global, India.

The first prize winning team will be rewarded with a hacker's backpack with a MacBook Pro, external hard drive, Raspberry Pi 4 desktop kit, USB flash drive, high-speed charging external power bank and a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each.

Members of the team placed second will be awarded a Microsoft Surface, Raspberry Pi 4 desktop kit, and Rs 10,000, while members from the team placed third will take home a Samsung Note 9, Raspberry Pi 4 desktop kit, and Rs 5,000 each.