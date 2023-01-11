Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has been named as Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP). Coming from Microsoft, this is the latest in a long line of recognitions that UST has earned from partners for its commitment to performance and service.

Microsoft presents Azure Expert MSP designation to partners in recognition of their commitment to creating dynamic, user-friendly Azure solutions, a UST spokesperson said. , Microsoft partners undergo a thorough auditing process ensuring they demonstrate industry-leading technical capabilities and offer comprehensive end-to-end support across Azure environments.

Azure Managed Service

Azure Expert MSP is awarded to the most capable and high-fidelity Azure Managed Service Providers. Microsoft ensures that all Azure Expert MSPs have consistently demonstrated their ability to meet user needs on everything from mission-critical apps to entire datacentre footprints or hybrid environments.

Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST, said it is an honour to earn the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP designation. “It reflects our commitment to continually improving our capabilities and product offerings. We will continue to invest in creating and supporting dynamic solutions that have earned UST this certification as we look to meet the growing consumer demand for Azure solutions.

Julie Sanford, VP of Partner GTM, Programmes and Experiences, Microsoft, said the Azure Expert MSP programme was designed to validate and recognise most accomplished and qualified partners to drive growth for customers. “UST has once again demonstrated its expertise and commitment to service excellence, so we are pleased to again recognise it as a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP.”