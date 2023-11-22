UST, a digital transformation solutions company, has inaugurated its new office at International Tech Park in Hyderabad. The 1.18-lakh sq ft facility, which accommodates 2,000 employees, will act as a centre for innovative research and development in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and IoT.

Telangana IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan formally inaugurated the facility here on Wednesday.

“We are planning to double the headcount to 4,000 employees in Hyderabad in the next 2-3 years,” a senior company official said.

The company employs over 30,000 people in over 30 countries. UST started off its operations in Hyderabad with 250 employees and increased the manpower to 1,000 employees by 2021.

Besides Hyderabad, the company runs software delivery and development centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pune, Coimbatore, Hosur, and Delhi NCR.

“This expansion will enable us to tap into the rich local talent pool as we strengthen our capabilities across various strategic domains and technologies,” Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST, said.

“A wide range of exciting work will take place at the new Hyderabad office, including the development of SAS platform practices and research and development in AI, CIS, and engineering. Over the next two years, the site will transition to a global capability centre to meet demand in the healthcare, pharmaceuticals, telecom, manufacturing, retail, and insurance sectors,” he said.

