UST Global will seek to evolve the scope of consulting, service, platform, and product engineering offerings to create new growth opportunities for clients in the banking and financial services sector. Recent deal wins demonstrate its ability to deliver value in diverse areas including architecture, data integration, and implementation services, a company spokesperson said.

Digital transformation in banking

UST already supports operations for two of the top three US-based asset and wealth management companies. It saw significant traction in client base and revenue in the past year due to its innovation and personalised approach to financial services, the spokesperson said. It hopes to expand its reach in the sector further by leveraging two decades of domain experience to provide technology solutions to prominent companies.

Mehmet Pasa, General Manager, Banking and Payments, UST, said the dynamic range of solutions has redefined digital transformation in the finance and banking industry. “We are partnering with leaders in this sector so that we equip ourselves to meet the growing demand for tangible digital transformation impact,” he said.

Maureen Doyle-Spare, General Manager, Asset and Wealth Management and Insurance, said UST builds all solutions with end-users in mind. “We want to exceed expectations so they are empowered to deliver exceptional service. UST is committed to nimble innovation and offering digital transformation solutions that scale efficiently and streamline all areas of operation.”

Maureen Doyle-Spare, General Manager, Asset and Wealth Management and Insurance, UST

New partnershsips

Meanwhile, the spokesperson referred to the launch of UST FinX, the Financial Services Platform, and Fintech Partner Ecosystem that helps financial institutions transform and deploy products and optimise services. Clients include banks, building societies, and credit unions. Acquisition of Canada-based Prodigy Labs, a leading provider of technology solutions will help financial services firms deliver comprehensive digital transformation. The acquisition significantly strengthens UST’s position in the financial services sector in the Canadian market, the spokesperson said.

Collaboration with AWS and Mendix, a Siemens business, will help develop comprehensive solutions and go-to-market strategies for the industry. UST will be able to offer a greater array of technologies to help customers achieve operational excellence and modernise legacy applications. Partnership with TreasuryPay accelerates innovation while also driving transformation and optimisation of treasury and trade functions. UST’s advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions deliver seamless, personalised results for financial advisors to generate impact and unlock value.

ISG Paragon Awards

UST won the ISG Paragon Awards for ‘Excellence in Outstanding Delivery by a Technology or Service Provider’ for a customer service solution developed for Wolters Kluwer. By building a bespoke solution, UST was able to create IT savings of an estimated 40 per cent over five years while also increasing user satisfaction, the spokesperson said.

Also read: UST named Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider

It also modernised the platforms of a large payments company by developing microservices and migrating applications to the cloud. Other major engagements include driving efficiency gains and developing new products for consumer finance giants; transforming platforms in the B2B payments sector; and advising a leading telecommunications firm on payments infrastructure modernisation.

.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit