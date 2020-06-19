UVARCL will begin process to monetise Aircel spectrum soon: CFO Ritesh Aggarwal

Bajaj Auto to sharpen value quotient during Covid
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
UV Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (UVARCL) will initiate discussions to sell the spectrum held by beleaguered telecom operator Aircel, after putting a monitoring committee in place. The company also intends to pay ₹6,630 crore to Aircel’s lenders over the next five years.
The move comes after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, approved UVARCL’s resolution plan for Aircel and permitted the company to transfer or sell spectrum.
“We are planning to monetise the spectrum and we will speak to prospective buyers. We are expecting a good value for the spectrum, and once we finalise a buyer we will seek the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) permissions for the sale,” UVARCL Chief Financial Officer Ritesh Aggarwal told BusinessLine in an interview.
“The adjudicating authority has approved the transaction of spectrum,” he said, adding the firm will set up a monitoring committee as early as Monday.
Aircel holds spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands across the Mumbai, Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu circles, which will come up for renewal in 2026.
The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Aircel had earlier sought permission for usage of spectrum by a buyer “free of any encumbrance”.
The telecom firm had filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018 after it failed to repay a debt of ₹20,000 crore. On June 18, the NCLT approved the resolution process submitted by UVARCL for Aircel and its subsidiaries Aircel Cellular and Dishnet Wireless.
ALSO READ: UVARCL gets NCLT nod to take over Aircel assets
Pursuant to the resolution plan, the lenders will get around ₹6,630 crore against their dues, with UVARCL (an asset reconstruction company) issuing Zero Coupon Optionally Convertible Debentures (ZOCDs) of ₹6,630 crore to the lenders. These ZOCDs will be redeemed over the next five years.
According to resolution plan approved by NCLT, the secured financial creditors will get 24 per cent equity, while the balance will be held by UVARCL.
UVARCL will scale down operations and run defunct Aircel as a going concern, even as it intends to monetise the latter’s high-value assets.
“The plan is to run the companies — Aircel and Dishnet — as a going concern. We will run those low-capex businesses, which are viable and feasible to operate, and monetise assets that have higher sale value rather use value and utilise the money to repay the lenders,” Aggarwal said.
The ARC will run businesses such as bulk SMS, dark fibre, international bandwidth and leasing of towers, and look at monetising real estate. The company has 14,500 km of optical fibre, which can be leased out, while the ARC would operate international bandwidth business under Dishnet Wireless.
However, the final decision on which businesses are viable and which ones should be sold off would be taken by the management in consultation with the monitoring committee.
“We need RBI approvals to implement the plan as we are governed by the RBI. We will be seeking its approval soon,” he said.
On the real estate front, Aggarwal said that the value of the real estate Aircel has in prime locales has to be discovered. “The earlier valuation has changed now due to the Covid-19 situation,” he said.
However, the resolution plan will not see Aircel coming back as a telecom operator as it is not commercially viable due to the present market conditions. “It is impossible to rebuild the business at a time when other telecom companies are struggling to stay afloat,” he added.
State Bank of India has the biggest exposure of 36.6 per cent, followed by Punjab National Bank at 15.1 per cent, China Development Bank Corporation 13.7 per cent and Bank of Baroda 10.5 per cent. Canara Bank, Nordic Investment Bank, AB Svensk Exportkredit, Exim Bank and Syndicate Bank are the other lenders to Aircel.
Earlier this year, UVARCL had also submitted a resolution plan for Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Communications (RCom), which was approved by the company’s CoC and is now awaiting NCLT’s approval.
“The plans for RCom would be different but I can’t talk about it at this point due to confidentiality issues,” Aggarwal added.
In April 2018, Maxis Communications infused an additional ₹95 crore in Aircel to enable the telecom operator pay salaries and meet certain expenses. The move — which was more of a goodwill gesture than an investment — came after the Malaysian parent declined in February 2018 to provide any more funds.
ALSO READ: Maxis gives ₹95 crore to Aircel to pay staff salary
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Vespa ties up with Christian Dior for a limited edition 946 to go with matching accessories
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
To bring in clarity over what constitutes ‘housing finance’, address concerns over the conflict of interest ...
The stock of Varun Beverages on Thursday broke out of the critical resistance of ₹700, which has been acting ...
Films often choose to highlight differences through the motif of food and ‘Axone’, streaming on Netflix, is ...
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Teatr Pijana Sypialnia is adapting to the new normal in creative ways
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...