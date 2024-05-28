Edtech startup Vedantu has tied up with Vignan Institute to launch offline learning centres for Class XI and XII students.

“We have launched six Vedantu Learning Centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. We will launch 10 more in the next two years,” said Vamsi Krishna, Vedantu Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

“Parents of our (online) students have been requesting us to start offline classes so that students will have focused tutoring. We have decided to open offline learning centres in tier-1 and tier-2 cities to start with,” he said.

The company said the centres would come up in Vignan colleges in the two States.

