Consulting, and application development enterprise, Veriday, announced the expansion of global footprint with the launch of operations in India. The opening of this new location in Kochi marks a critical move in the company’s global expansion strategy.

Headquartered in Canada, Veriday is a a trusted digital partner for top global brands,

“As enterprises embrace technology solutions such as AI to digitally transform by automating their processes, unifying data across business verticals and delivering exceptional digital experiences to their customers, Veriday is investing in resources that will help them meet these goals. This launch of our Indian location strengthens our commitment even further,” said Marc Lamoureux, CEO at Veriday.

Veriday has over 100 employees and has already hired 20 people in India.

World class talent in India

“We have been indirectly tapping into the world class engineering talent here in India for a few years now. As Veriday grows, the timing was just right for us to make strategic investments in establishing a presence in India. This provides numerous talented individuals including local university graduates and expats who were educated in Kerala but moved elsewhere in search of job opportunities to come back to their home state and work for a vibrant tech company,” added Marc.

Emphasizing a ‘remote first’ policy, Veriday envisions a workplace that embraces innovation, diversity, transparency, and customer centricity.

“Veriday aims to increase employment opportunities in the region and foster a dynamic and innovative work environment. We will continue to invest more and make strategic hires to support the needs of our customers,” said Priya Deepak, GM, Veriday India.