Verteil Technologies has made its presence at the prestigious Arabian Travel Market 2023, UAE, showcasing their NDC based direct connect solutions for Travel Sellers and Airlines to a global audience.

The company’s exhibition stand has been a highlight of the event, attracting thousands of visitors who were captivated by the cutting-edge technology and solutions on display.

Arabian Travel Market provides an excellent platform for Verteil to engage with customers, partners, and industry experts, who were impressed with the company’s forward-thinking approach and dedication to driving innovation. Through interactive demonstrations and engaging presentations, Verteil continues to demonstrate how NDC direct connect technology can help travel sellers gain significant cost advantages, whilst being able to seamlessly operate within their existing technology landscape to minimise disruptions to current workflows and practices.

Arabian Travel Market is open from May 1 to May 4 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“We are delighted to have participated in Arabian Travel Market 2023, which provides an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our capabilities at a global stage and connect with industry leaders from around the world,” said Jerrin Jos, Founder & CEO, Verteil Technologies. “Our team has worked tirelessly to prepare for this event, and we are proud of the impact we are making. We look forward to building on the success of this event and continuing to drive innovation in the industry.”

Verteil is an ARM Index certified NDC distribution provider for 40-plus global airlines, offering a comprehensive suite of distribution and merchandising solutions for the airlines. Apart from the cloud hosted web booking tool via which travel agents can log in to perform shopping, booking, ticketing and servicing, Verteil’s NDC content can also be accessed via Universal APIs. The company is committed to empowering travel sellers and airlines to enhance the travel experience for customers through innovation and technology.