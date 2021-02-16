Vi launches new night-time data pack

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), the telecom operator providing services under Vi brand, has launched unlimited high-speed night-time data for its pre-paid customers, which can be used from midnight till 6 am. The night-time date is available on recharges of ₹249 and above.

Night binging on the Internet and Over-The-Top (OTT) apps is on the rise, especially as people exercise flexible and remote working, and spend more time consuming content. Vi has launched unlimited high speed night-time data to cater to this demand, VIL said in a statement.

Vi customers also enjoy weekend data rollover benefits on all existing unlimited daily data quota packs of ₹249 and above, which also allows to carry forward their un-utilised data from the daily quota.

Consumption patterns of consumer segments such as the youth, indicate higher data consumption during night. With this industry-first proposition, offering dual benefit of unlimited high speed night-time data and weekend data rollover, Vi aims to provide more value to its unlimited users. The new initiative is also aimed at increasing stickiness to the network and attracting new users to our network, it added.

