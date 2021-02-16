Vodafone Idea to exit 3G services by financial year 2022

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), the telecom operator providing services under ‘Vi’ brand, will completely shut down 3G services across all its circles in the country by the financial year 2022, and move over to 4G. The operator will continue to offer 2G services, while its network is also 5G ready.
The shutdown of 3G services will be phased, which will be done after the operator re-farms all its 2100 MHz and 900 MHz spectrum to offer 4G services. The 4G coverage in priority circles is also expected to increase to more than 90 per cent by the end of the fiscal year 2022, from about 83 per cent in March 2020, VIL Chief Financial Officer Akshaya Moondra said in analysts’ call.
VIL will also scale up 4G device adoption through large programmes jointly with original equipment manufacturers and non-banking finance companies, which will also enhance the proportion of its high Average Revenue Per User (or ARPU, a financial metric for a telecom firm) subscribers.
These initiatives would also help in growth in data consumption and smartphone adoption, among others.
The company’s network is also 5G ready, he said, adding a Massive-MIMO (a technology for higher throughput and spectrum efficiency) roll-out would also help the operator add large capacity as small cell deployments would help in decongesting metros and large cities.
About 90 per cent of VIL’s Time Division Duplex (TDD) radios are 5G ready, and all its new base bands are 5G capable, while the operator has also piloted Open-Radio Access Network (Open-RAN) deployments, he said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...