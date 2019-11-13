Viacom18 enters education space with the launch of VOOT Kids

Viacom18 is all set to enter the education space with the launch of VOOT Kids.

The new VOOT Kids app is an extension of the kid’s section within the Voot app, but now it focuses on edutainment, instead of just entertainment for kids. This makes it a closer competitor to learning app Byju’s.

The app is certified by Early Childhood Association (ECA), and comes with a parent-controlled environment.

VOOT Kids will offer a collection of over 20,000 videos, e-books, stories and quizzes, and it aims to usher in the next evolution in the kid’s digital ecosystem. Priced at Rs 799 for a year, and Rs 99 per month with free trials in both packages, the app is available to download on iOS and Play Store.

Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO & MD, Viacom18, said, “Viacom18 has grown over the years by focussing on white spaces that are challenging and yet have tremendous potential. As a network, we have been the undisputed leader in kids’ entertainment content since the past 5 years. Our digital play VOOT is the second largest video-on-demand platform in the country today.”

He added, “VOOT Kids is a synergy of these two growth stories from the house of Viacom18. Marking our sharper segmented foray into the world of subscription based VoD, VOOT Kids is India’s first and only multi-format kids app. No other kids app offers watch, read, listen and learn all at one place.”

Target audience

The app targets kids between the age of 2-8 years. It willfocus on viewing, reading, listening and playing all in one place. It has cartoons, pre-school and learning shows, picture e-books, audio stories and quizzes.

They have partnerships with brands like Nickelodeon, Oxford University Press, Warner Media, Green Gold, Ceebeebies, TV Asahi, Sony Music, Hasbro, Mattel, Lego among others.

Kids segment is a fast growing one both in broadcast media as well as video streaming apps. SonyLIV so far was the only app that had kids content behind a paywall, and has been active for nearly three years.

‘First step’

Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “The foray into the subscription space with VOOT Kids is the first step in our journey towards building an entire digital ecosystem under brand VOOT.”

“In VOOT Kids, we are bringing an offering that is child-friendly, yet parent focussed, and gives them an opportunity to bond with an immersive co-consumption experience,” he added.

VOOT Kids will be Viacom18’s first-ever digital subscription service providing immersive content delivered through an elevated product experience and seamless gameplay.

With this launch, VOOT Kids will bring alive the ‘Masti Main Acchai’ brand idea, through high decibel integrated marketing plan that will reach over 50 million households driven by a mix of print, on-air, on-ground activations and digital outreach.