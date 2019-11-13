Viacom18 enters education space with the launch of VOOT Kids

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Viacom18 is all set to enter the education space with the launch of VOOT Kids.
The new VOOT Kids app is an extension of the kid’s section within the Voot app, but now it focuses on edutainment, instead of just entertainment for kids. This makes it a closer competitor to learning app Byju’s.
The app is certified by Early Childhood Association (ECA), and comes with a parent-controlled environment.
VOOT Kids will offer a collection of over 20,000 videos, e-books, stories and quizzes, and it aims to usher in the next evolution in the kid’s digital ecosystem. Priced at Rs 799 for a year, and Rs 99 per month with free trials in both packages, the app is available to download on iOS and Play Store.
Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO & MD, Viacom18, said, “Viacom18 has grown over the years by focussing on white spaces that are challenging and yet have tremendous potential. As a network, we have been the undisputed leader in kids’ entertainment content since the past 5 years. Our digital play VOOT is the second largest video-on-demand platform in the country today.”
He added, “VOOT Kids is a synergy of these two growth stories from the house of Viacom18. Marking our sharper segmented foray into the world of subscription based VoD, VOOT Kids is India’s first and only multi-format kids app. No other kids app offers watch, read, listen and learn all at one place.”
The app targets kids between the age of 2-8 years. It willfocus on viewing, reading, listening and playing all in one place. It has cartoons, pre-school and learning shows, picture e-books, audio stories and quizzes.
They have partnerships with brands like Nickelodeon, Oxford University Press, Warner Media, Green Gold, Ceebeebies, TV Asahi, Sony Music, Hasbro, Mattel, Lego among others.
Kids segment is a fast growing one both in broadcast media as well as video streaming apps. SonyLIV so far was the only app that had kids content behind a paywall, and has been active for nearly three years.
Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “The foray into the subscription space with VOOT Kids is the first step in our journey towards building an entire digital ecosystem under brand VOOT.”
“In VOOT Kids, we are bringing an offering that is child-friendly, yet parent focussed, and gives them an opportunity to bond with an immersive co-consumption experience,” he added.
VOOT Kids will be Viacom18’s first-ever digital subscription service providing immersive content delivered through an elevated product experience and seamless gameplay.
With this launch, VOOT Kids will bring alive the ‘Masti Main Acchai’ brand idea, through high decibel integrated marketing plan that will reach over 50 million households driven by a mix of print, on-air, on-ground activations and digital outreach.
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
Investors may wait for temporary headwinds to play out before taking fresh positions
Expected pick-up in demand and cost benefits, among others, will help the firm improve earnings
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the small-cap stock, Astra Microwave Products at current ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...