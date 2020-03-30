Video-conferencing app Zoom becomes the most preferred app for Android users amid lockdown

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
Video conferencing app Zoom climbed to the top of the charts on Google Play Store becoming the most downloaded app for Android phones amid India’s 21-day lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
Zoom is becoming increasingly popular garnering millions of users that are turning to the app for video-conferencing, becoming the most downloaded app on Play Store.
On the Google Play Store in India version, Zoom’s Android app was at the top of the charts followed by TikTok, UVideo, Google Pay, Instagram and WhatsApp under the “top free” apps section. The free version of Zoom allows up to 50 people in a video-conference call which is making it the preferred app for educational institution and organizations with larger teams. Zoom has over 50 million downloads on Google’s Play Store.
WhatsApp slipped to the fifth rank despite a surge in usage. According to a recent report by Kantar, global usage of the Facebook-owned messaging app has surged by over 40 per cent in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Zoom app had recently been under the scanner after a report by tech website Motherboard said that based on the analysis of the app,it was reportedly sharing user data with Facebook irrespective of whether the user has a Facebook account.
The Zoom app is sending some analytics data to Facebook even if the user doesn’t have a Facebook account, the report said.
Zoom had then removed the code which enabled the app to share user data with Facebook, Motherboard reported.
