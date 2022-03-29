Vodafone Idea partners L&T for private network solutions

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with Larsen and Toubro Smart World & Communication (L&T SWC) to establish a use case for private LTE enterprise network in India. Both companies will carry out an accelerated ‘proof of concept’ at group business L&T Heavy Engineering’s ‘A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex’ at Hazira in Surat, Gujarat.

L&T SWC and Vi have also partnered to trial 5G use cases in the areas of public safety, smart and connected health, as part of ongoing trials on government-allocated 5G spectrum. Both companies have collaborated to test and validate 5G use cases built on IoT (internet of things) and video AI technologies using L&T’s Smart City platform.

“We believe private enterprise networks are here to stay, proliferate and help transform businesses on the Industry 4.0 growth path. We are excited about this technology and the promise it holds, and, along with our partners Vodafone Idea, are betting big on digitising Indian enterprises,” said JD Patil, Whole Time Director and Senior Executive Vice-President, Defence and Smart Technologies, Larsen & Toubro.

According to a press note, the trials allow Vodafone Idea and its partners to develop India-specific private LTE (long-term evolution — a standard for wireless broadband communication) use cases with efficient utilisation of spectrum.

“As a market leader in enterprise solutions, Vi Business remains focussed on empowering businesses to grow and reinvent in this dynamic digital ecosystem. We are excited to partner with L&T Smart World & Communication to build a complete solution for private LTE with cutting-edge applications on future-ready 5G network infrastructure, based on technology expertise from Nokia. This collaboration will demonstrate our strength and capabilities to deliver solutions for the enterprises of tomorrow, driving faster adoption of Industry 4.0 in India. We are confident that this pilot will revolutionise and transform L&T’s A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex manufacturing facility, unlocking new potential for future scalability,” said Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited.

“We are conducting extensive proof of concept for testing private LTE network for industrial applications at our L&T Heavy Engineering works at ‘AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex’. We are confident that LTE will help us in achieving the goals of improved connectivity/coverage and also the ability to move towards greater automation using IoT in various Industry 4.0 applications,” said Anil V Parab, Senior Vice President, Head - Heavy Engineering, and Member of the Executive Committee.

According to the press note, the private LTE proof of concept, which is based on technology from Nokia, will ensure coverage, communication, and customer experience, integrating vast machinery, connected devices and IoT that are critical to the related high-precision manufacturing processes at L&T’s heavy engineering manufacturing facility.

L&T Smart World offers pre-packaged digital solutions for private 5G, starting from network designing and rollout to cyber security and virtualised networks (ORAN). As a system integrator, it offers end-to-end solutions for enterprise transformation.