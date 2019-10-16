Info-tech

Vodafone Idea rolls out suite of online presence tools for small businesses

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 16, 2019 Published on October 16, 2019

Vodafone-Idea Business Services, the enterprise arm of telecom operator Vodafone Idea, on Wednesday, launched a suite of online presence tools to power small businesses.

Named ‘WebBuddy’, the suite is a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) website builder, which enables small businesses to set up their professional responsive websites, get advanced business e-mail, or start selling products through an integrated e-commerce solution, a company statement said.

“Vodafone WebBuddy allows businesses to set up their online presence in three...steps, choosing the domain, customising the content into the available templates (content Management System) and publishing the website,” it said.

Its content management system (CMS) includes over 100 customisable templates by industry, doing away with the need for any kind of coding, and allowing small businesses to customise as per their needs. Moreover, WebBuddy offers search engine optimisation support, custom domains, business emails, social integration, and email marketing tools too.

The suite has been developed in alliance with Hostopia, a platform for suite of small business solutions.

“Digital India provides tremendous opportunities for small businesses, MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), however, many of them still shy away from taking their business online because of the perceived technology and cost challenges. With WebBuddy we are making it easy, simple and cost effective for small businesses to grow their online exposure and enable their business,” Anil Philip, Senior Vice President-Products, Solutions and Partnerships, Vodafone-Idea said.

