VTION raises $1.3 million in Pre-Series A funding

VTION Digital Analytics, a consumer behaviour intelligence platform, announced raising $1.3 million in Pre-Series A led by YourNest Venture Capital and two other key investors.

VTION provides Android smartphone based real time behavioural data from a representative panel of consumers, made available through real time dashboards, through a SaaS model.

Manoj Dawane, Founder and CEO of VTION, said, “With a ovre 40,000 strong consumer panel, statistically representing over 195 million Android smartphone users, VTION platform generates more than 20 million unique events every day and is used by marquee brands in India for sharper segmentation and efficient message delivery. VTION is on a strong path to establish itself as the market leader in the consumer behaviour intelligence & programmatic activation space”

Targeting expansion

VTION will utilise the funding to scale up its advertising activation strategy, panel enhancement and targeting specific sector growth initiatives while driving global market expansion.

“The dynamics around digital advertising/analytics have witnessed huge disruptions over last few years. We find tremendous potential in VTION, with its privacy first and strong patent protected technology stack, and firmly believe that the platform will be able to corner a disproportionate share of the digital advertising activation market within the next five years,” said Girish Shivani, Executive Director and Fund Manager, YourNest Venture Capital.

So, far VTION has raised about $2 million. Prior to the latest round of funding, VTION had raised $750,000 in two seed rounds which included $500,000 from leading angel investors in India anchored by Angel List and investors from Sweden, US and Dubai and $250,000 from Core 91 VC.

Founded in 2018, VTION Digital Analytics helps organisations in analyzing and deriving inferences of consumer behaviour and trend data. The company provides data intelligence in a way that not only protects consumer privacy but also rewards the consumers for contributing their data.