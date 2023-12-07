DigitalPaani, a redesigning water management provider, has raised $1.2 million in a seed round led by Elemental Excelerator, marking their first Asian investment.

Also read: Recycling wastewater to make a difference

At present, over 40 industry giants, including Tata Power, Delhi Jal Board, Britannia, and Leela Hotels, are using the company’s technology. The startup is providing automation and software solutions to enhance wastewater treatment infrastructure functionality. Moreover, it monitors infrastructure performance, identifies issues, and provides remedial guidance.

The seed round was led by global investors including Elemental Excelerator (marking their first Asian investment) and Indian institutional investors Enzia, Peer Cheque, SAE, DevC, and Bharat Founders Fund. In addition, some angels including Ashish Goel (Urban Ladder), Alok Mittal (Indifi), Mohit Sadani (Moms Co) and Mohit Tandon (Delhivery) have also participated in this round.

Over the next twelve months, iti aims to accelerate growth in key urban centers, including the National Capital Region of Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad. The company plans to assist over 150 wastewater treatment facilities, ensuring more efficient operations and contributing significantly to India’s water sustainability goals.

Also read: Reviving a vital resource of water

Built by a father-daughter duo, it is working to transform wastewater management, unlocking its potential to meet up to 65 per cent of water needs while reducing costs by up to 35 per cent. The company’s IOT-enabled platform optimizes plant operations to treat more wastewater, reduce downtime, and enable water reuse.

Further, the startup plans to use the fresh funds to scale its technology to more wastewater treatment plants across India as well as explore future markets. The funds will unlock additional sales channels as well. Mansi Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, said, “We’re excited to build our offering out and help facilities across the country unlock the power of our platform.”

According to Dawn Lippert, Founder and CEO of Elemental, their aim is to scale technologies with deep climate and community impact, and their investment in the startup is in line with the same. “We believe that clean water is a fundamental right for all, and its innovative approach to water management is a crucial step toward achieving that,” he added.