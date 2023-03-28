Genpact, a global professional services firm, is examining building use cases for the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by enterprise customers.

Sanjay Srivastava, Chief Digital Strategist at Genpact, said the AI can make product support, decision support and automation processes more efficient. “The adoption of AI is the next significant development that is set to happen... Enterprises are very curious and asking us to develop a strategy,” he told businessline.

Te use cases

The first use case that the company is seeing is in decision support, where AI can help humans make better decisions by providing relevant information and recommendations. The use of conversational AI for product support is the second use case. Srivastava said the challenge with most bots are that they are not natural; but with generative AI being good at the expressive or narrative language, the bots used for product support would be more empathetic and give complete responses.

“The third use case that we are focussed on is automation, aligned with reducing the time it takes to automate. For robotic process automation, we’re applying generative AI to writing so that our business users can just define the process and then design market conduct,“ said Srivastava. All the use cases make tasks less time-consuming and efficient, he added.

On acquisitions to build new AI capabilities, Srivastava said, “We’ve been acquisitive in the past. For us, the journey on data tech and AI is not building the AI ourselves. It’s about being the translators that can apply it to business problems. So most of our acquisition efforts are going to be centered around how we allow businesses to take advantage of software of AI.”

Definition of value

Data-tech-AI services is a significant revenue contributor for Genpact. According to its latest earnings report, data-tech-AI services where it designs and builds solutions to transform clients’ businesses, represent 45 per cent of its total revenue, and grew 18 per cent on a constant currency basis. It’s total revenue stood at $4.37 billion, up 9 per cent y-o-y (11 per cent on CC basis).

Talking about the effect of current macroeconomic headwinds, Srivastava said the definition of value is changing for clients as they are now focused on getting quicker returns on investments. However, the scrutiny on the investment horizon is a positive development as the capital allocation will now get the precision to go to areas that deserve it, he added.