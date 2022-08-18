WE HUB launches second cohort for girl students

WE HUB, an exclusive incubator for women-led enterprises, has started the second cohort of the ‘GIRLS IN STE(A)M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics)’ programme.

The eight-week programme is aimed at helping the girls in the age group of 13-17 years to explore entrepreneurship through STE(A)M skills.

Hands-on-learning

About 600 students from 20 schools in the State have been selected for the second cohort. “The students will get hands-on learning in robotics, 3D designs and printing, ham radio, automation and data science,” Deepthi Ravula, Chief Executive of WE HUB, has said in a statement.

“To increase the representation of women in STE(A)M and broaden the funnel of entrepreneurship, it is important to invest in girls’ participation in STE(A)M courses,” she said.

“Women make up about 43 per cent of the total graduates in STE(A)M, but constitute just 14 per cent of scientists, engineers, and technologists in research development institutions and universities. There’s a huge gap between women’s education and careers,” Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary to Government of Telangana, said.