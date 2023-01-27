Dapps.co, a web3 app store, is launching the Dapps Bharat Tour, an initiative designed to promote widespread usage of web3 technology in India.

The tour is focused on educating and raising awareness about the benefits and capabilities of web3 among the Indian population, with the ultimate goal of increasing the adoption of this technology.

This includes showcasing various decentralised applications(dApps) that are built on web3 and how they can help improve various aspects of life such as online security, digital identity, and financial services. The tour will also provide resources and support for developers and entrepreneurs looking to build on web3 in India.

Tarusha Mittal, COO, and co-founder of UniFarm and Dapps, said: “We are delighted to start the Dapps Bharat Tour in the financial hub of India, where we have seen the most interest in Web3. Our aim is to create a unified Web3 ecosystem throughout India, one that is not restricted to metropolitan areas.”

The event will be attended by Manhar Garegrat, Founder, BlockSecure Technology Labs; Hitesh Malviya, Founder, IBCDAO; Ankur Vaid, Co-founder at Unit(dot)Network and Growth at Reflexical, , Himanshu Sharma, Head of Security, 5ire Blockchain; Mohit Madan, CEO and Co-Founder, Dapps and UniFarm; Tarusha Mittal, COO, and Co-Founder, Dapps and UniFarm, among others.

Attendees will be able to interact with industry experts and gain insight into the most promising aspects of the decentralised web. The Dapps Bharat Tour, co-sponsored by 5ire blockchain and community partners UniFarm and Desi Crypto, will take place on January 28, 2023 at DevX in Andheri East, Mumbai.

