WeWork Labs launches Growth Campus to offer subsidised space for startups

Coworking space major WeWork India on Thursday launched its Growth Campus product, in line with WeWork Labs, and will invest $3 million in the country’s startup ecosystem through this initiative.

Growth Campus will offer local startups — including members, accelerators, incubators, investors and enterprises — access to WeWork spaces at “highly subsidised rates”, the company said in a statement.

“Through this effort, WeWork Labs aims to support the startup ecosystem in overcoming the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, by providing them access to workspaces, resources and investment,” the company said.

As part of the WeWork Labs community, companies will have access to $500,000 worth of perks and benefits through the WeWork Labs Global platform.

Arvind Radhakrishnan, Head of Labs, WeWork India, said, “We hope that our expertise will provide startups with the network and resources to enable them to thrive, while facilitating prospects for cross-collaboration.”

The Growth Campus launch comes ahead of a series of three in-person events scheduled to discuss the role of the local ecosystem in “Building India 2.0”.

To be held in Bengaluru (October 4), Mumbai (October 6) and Gurgaon (October 8), the events will include panel discussions with founders, networking sessions, and reverse pitches from venture capitalists.

Startups like Plum, Betterplace Jai Kisan, Onsurity, CoutLoot, BluSmart, PeeSafe, Doubtnut and venture capitalists like Chiratae, Cisco, Blume, Stellaris Venture Partners, BlackSoil, Venture Catalysts, Matrix Partners, InnoVen, Beenext, Venture Highway, Orios and Eximius VC are expected at the event.