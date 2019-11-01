WhatsApp adds fingerprint security for Android phones

WhatsApp has introduced another layer of security to its users.

On Thursday WhatsApp in a blog post announced that the new feature will allow the user to unlock the app with fingerprint on supported Android phones.





Starting today, Android users can add another layer of security to their WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock. Learn more about how to enable the setting here: https://t.co/biwzjhTwop pic.twitter.com/mVDoE4gurk — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) October 31, 2019

To enable it, the user has to go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock.

Then the user has to turn on 'Unlock with fingerprint', and confirm his/her fingerprint.