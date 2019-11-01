Info-tech

WhatsApp adds fingerprint security for Android phones

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on November 01, 2019 Published on November 01, 2019

WhatsApp has introduced another layer of security to its users.

On Thursday WhatsApp in a blog post announced that the new feature will allow the user to unlock the app with fingerprint on supported Android phones.


 

To enable it, the user has to go to Settings  >  Account  >  Privacy  >  Fingerprint lock.
Then the user has to turn on 'Unlock with fingerprint', and confirm his/her fingerprint.

