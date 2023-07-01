WhatsApp has announced a new feature to the platform enabling users to send high-quality video across their contacts, according to a report by Wabetainfo. In the past, it rolled out the same feature for photo sharing on the instant messaging app.

As per the screenshot, WhatsApp will roll out a button within the drawing editor where users can opt for high-quality video sharing. This feature will maintain the dimensions of the video but still slight compression is possible.

The default option for any video will be set at ‘Standard Quality’. When sharing large-size videos, the high-quality video option will appear. Within the chat too, it will be marked as high-quality video.

The feature is not available when sharing video on status updates.

The feature is availble for WhatsApp beta users in Android and iOS, and will be released in the near future.