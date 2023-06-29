WhatsApp announced that its platform for Business has crossed the 200 million monthly active users (MAU), as per Tech Crunch report. Besides the announcement, the company also said it is rolling out new features for easy ad creation and personalised message for WhatsApp Business users.

WhatsApp brings the ability to create “click-to-WhatsApp” ads without having a Facebook account. This will also let sellers to create, purchase, and publish ads for Facebook and Instagram directly from the instant messaging platform.

WhatsApp, backed by Meta, also hinted that they have been working on a paid feature that will let Business app users create personalised message and send to their customers. There is no information yet on the roll-out but the report says “soon.”