WhatsApp and Google partnered to address an Android bug concerning privacy dashboard, as per Wabetainfo. The bug sent incorrect privacy indicators and notifications.

A recent Android bug affecting a limited number of WhatsApp users produced erroneous privacy indicators and notifications in the Android Privacy Dashboard.



Users can now update their WhatsApp app to address this issue.



We thank WhatsApp for their partnership and apologize… — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) June 21, 2023

As per a tweet, Android Developers confirmed that there was a problem with the Privacy Dashboard affecting some users. The problem has been fixed and is available in the recent WhatsApp version in Google Play Store.

