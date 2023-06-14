WhatsApp is rolling out a new video message feature that allows users to send 60-second clip to contacts in beta versions for both Android and iOS. The company says the feature is completely encrypted.

One can check the availability of the feature by tapping the microphone icon within an individual or group chat. The microphone icon will change to a video camera button if the feature is available. When a user sends or receives a video message, they have to tap on the video to enlarge it to listen to the audio, as shown in the screenshot.