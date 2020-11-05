WhatsApp testing a new feature for chats, groups and business accounts: Report

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
WhatsApp is testing a new feature with beta testers that lets them attach a copy of their recent messages while reporting chats, groups or business accounts, according to a report by WABetaInfo.
The feature is currently being tested in the Android Beta update version 2.20.206.3.
Currently, when a user reports a particular chat, the Facebook-owned messaging platform considers factors such as the number of reports received for that phone number from different users, how old is the account of the reported user is new, etc before taking any action.
ALSO READ WhatsApp launches a new tool to manage storage
With the new update, users have the option to attach their recent chats to WhatsApp while reporting an account to let the platform verify if a report is reliable.
It is important to note that WhatsApp never receives a user’s messages without their permission. However, as part of this feature a user will explicitly consent to forwarding a copy of their messages to WhatsApp from that chat, the report said.
The platform is working on a similar report feature for group and business chats, it said.
The feature is not available on iOS beta update yet and is likely to be rolled out in the next few weeks.
WhatsApp is working on multiple new features. Most recently, it rolled out a revamped storage management tool to make it easier for users to manage the space on their phone. It also provided new details on its upcoming disappearing messages feature with a new FAQ page live on its website.
