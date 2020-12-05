WhatsApp the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in November: Report

WhatsApp was the most downloaded non-gaming mobile app across the globe in November 2020, according to a report by Sensor Tower.

According to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence, WhatsApp had close to 58 million installs last month. India accounted for 30 per cent of the app’s total downloads while Nigeria was at 10 per cent.

WhatsApp was also the most downloaded app on Google Play Store. However, when it comes to Apple’s App Store downloads, TikTok topped the list in terms of highest number of downloads.

TikTok also took the second spot on the list of most downloaded apps worldwide. It was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with nearly 55 million installs.

“The countries with the largest number of TikTok installs were from Douyin in China at 12 percent, followed by Indonesia at 8 percent,” as per the report.

The top five most downloaded non-gaming apps in November also include Facebook, Weather & Radar USA, and Instagram.

Highest grossing non-gaming apps

In terms of revenue, TikTok grossed the highest revenue in November with more than $123 million in user spending, 3.7 times its revenue in November 2019.

Approximately 85 per cent of TikTok’s revenue came from Douyin in China, followed by 8 per cent from the United States and 2 per cent from Turkey, as per the report.

YouTube was the second highest earning non-gaming app worldwide with nearly $88 million in gross revenue. YouTube witnessed a 59 per cent year-over-year growth in user spending in November 2020 as compared to November 2019. Approximately 53 per cent of YouTube’s revenue came from the US, followed by 11 per cent from Japan.

The top give highest grossing non-gaming apps also include Tinder, followed by Disney+ and Tencent Video.