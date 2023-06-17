WhatsApp has been introducing new features and perks each day. The company is now working to bring the ability to link Meta Quest to the instant messaging platform.

With the upcoming feature within the app, it will now be possible to link an existing WhatsApp account to a Meta Quest device, as shown in the screenshot. Meta Quest is a VR headset. Earlier, some users have already attempted to get WhatsApp on the virtual reality device by forcing the installation, as the app was not officially available.

The feature is currently under development and will be available to beta testers for Android and iOS in the initial rollout.