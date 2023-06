WhatsApp is working to bring a channel notifier feature for its Android app, as per Wabetainfo. This feature will let users choose to be notified when channels are available.

Users can choose to be notified about the availability of channels by tapping the “Notify me” button. WhatsApp will then add individuals to a waiting list, and send notifications once the feature is available for them.