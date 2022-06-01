WhatsApp will soon let you edit text messages

WhatsApp may have an edit button before Twitter. The instant messaging platform is working on introducing a text message edit feature for users to fix typo errors. The announcement comes after WhatsApp released the ability to react to messages.
WABetaInfo spotted and said the feature under development would launch in WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS and Desktop.
According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp hinted at an edit feature five years ago.
Users would be able to edit after sending messages, but the previous versions may not be available, as per WABetaInfo. However, WhatsApp may enhance the ability before releasing the feature, WABetaInfo said. It is unclear when the feature will roll out to beta users.
Other WhatsApp updates
The messaging platform now supports different skin-tone emojis for reactions. WABetaInfo mentioned an example that the tone of ‘Folded Hands’ and ‘Thumbs Up’ emoji to react is based on the last used version in the primary emojis list.
WhatsApp is working on a status reply indicator, which means a reply to a status update appears with a different icon within the chat itself. The messaging app earlier hinted at improving link previews and a feature to show status updates within the chat.
