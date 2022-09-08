WhatsApp working to move privacy section to main settings screen

WhatsApp is working on moving the privacy section to the main settings screen. WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo reported that the privacy section would move from the account settings menu and appear in the main settings, which will allow users to manage all blocked contacts and default message timers.

WhatsApp privacy section

Other updates

In another report, WABetaInfo revealed WhatsApp is working on an ability to change app language within its settings. The platform will release the ability to all Android users.

WhatsApp app language settings

The platform is also working on a new ‘kept messages’ feature for users to keep disappearing texts. The kept messages are saved like a starred message, located in a different section within chat info, WABetaInfo said. According to the report, WhatsApp will alert users when it is impossible to keep a disappearing message. The feature is under development and is set to release at a later date.

WhatsApp kept messages alert