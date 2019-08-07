Info-tech

Wipro bags 5-year IT deal from Montreal international airport operator ADM

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on August 07, 2019 Published on August 07, 2019

Wipro Infrastructure logo   -  Twitter/Wipro Infrastructure

Wipro Ltd announced on Wednesday that ADM Aeroports de Montreal has awarded the company a five-year strategic IT and business transformation contract.

ADM operates YUL Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, the third largest airport in Canada, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel. This partnership will transform ADM’s airport operations through Wipro’s integrated service delivery model, airport domain expertise and hyper-automation, powered by the Wipro HOLMESTM AI platform, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said.

The engagement will drive operational excellence, enhance user experience, catalyse the transformation of business processes and foster innovation at ADM by leveraging technologies such as AI, cloud, analytics, IoT, augmented reality,, Wipro said.

