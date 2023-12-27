IT major Wipro has filed a lawsuit in Bengaluru’s civil court against its former CFO, Jatin Dalal, who recently quit the company and went on to join Cognizant as CFO, according to reports. Dalal has since submitted an appeal requesting that the court send the case to arbitration.

The suit’s legal basis is yet unknown, but both sides have presented their cases, and the court will make a decision on whether or not to send the case to arbitration at a hearing on January 3, a media outlet reported.

Arbitration is a form of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) that resolves disputes outside the judicial courts. The case’s initial hearing took place on November 28. Dalal submitted an application at the beginning of December in accordance with Section 8 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act of 1996, which gives the court the ability to order parties to arbitration.

Dalal joined Cognizant as CFO on December 1; he was appointed by the company in September. The Wipro veteran succeeds Jan Siegmund, who will retire in early 2024. Dalal was with Wipro for 21 years and assumed the position of CFO in 2015. He was relieved from his services on November 30, 2023.

Reportedly, Wipro also filed a case against Mohd Haque, its former senior vice-president (SVP) and head of healthcare and medical devices for the Americas, alleging that he violated non-compete agreements by taking a position as the SVP and head of the life sciences business unit at Cognizant, Wipro’s direct rival. According to reports, Wipro has claimed that he violated his work contract by uploading and sending seven files from his personal Gmail account.

Queries regarding the report did not elicit a response from Wipro

