IT major Wipro has called its employees back to offices and is asking them to work from office for at least three days in a week.

The company said it will open its offices and campuses four days a week. “Starting October 10, Wipro’s offices will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. We will not be open on Wednesdays,” it said in an internal note – reviewed by BL- sent to employees.

This comes as IT companies have started ending the work-from-home model and are shifting to a hybrid model. Recently TCS has asked 85 per cent of its employees to return to office at least thrice a week. Infosys has also signaled similar intentions of getting employees back to office, by leasing 5 lakh sq ft office space for around Rs2.3 crore per month, back in May.

Wipro in its mail further wrote, “We encourage you to work from the office on at least three of these four days. This will help us enjoy the camaraderie and team spirit of connecting in person while maintaining hybrid work flexibility.”

Human resource analysts have in the recent past said that companies calling employees back to offices is a kneejerk reaction to the rising issue of moonlighting and high attrition in the sector.

Wipro recently fired 300 employees found to be moonlighting for a competitor. Its Executive Chairman Rishad Premji has been a vocal critic of moonlighting. He termed it “cheating” and said it is a complete violation of integrity in its deepest form.