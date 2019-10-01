Info-tech

Women professionals constitute 38 per cent of Cognizant India headcount

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 01, 2019 Published on October 01, 2019

A section of Cognizant’s women employees in Bengaluru with the company leadership --- (from left) Ramkumar Ramamoorthy (Chairman and MD, Cognizant India), Brian Humphries (CEO, Cognizant) and Pradeep Shilige (Head of Global Delivery, Cognizant)

The number of women employees in Cognizant Technology Solutions globally has crossed the 1 lakh -mark with nearly 75,000 of whom are in India.

Globally, the company has nearly 3 lakh employees with over 75 per cent of them in its centres across India. Nearly 38 per cent of Cognizant's India headcount today consists of women professionals.

In tier-two locations such as Coimbatore, Kochi and Mangalore, the proportion of women employees in the total headcount at those locations is approaching 50 per cent, says a company press release. Further, nearly 40 per cent  of total new hires so far this year are women.

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India, in the release said, "We are striving to create an environment where everyone matters and everyone knows they matter. Bringing out the best in our people helps us do our best work for our clients.”

