Workruit, an AI-based career and recruitment platform, is exploring opportunities to replicate the work it has done with the Telangana Government in establishing and maintaining the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) platform.

Workruit operates and maintains the DEET platform. “From onboarding companies, conducting job fairs, organising seminars – all the activities are managed by the DEET team.

Since DEET was launched in Telangana, it has had more than 5,00,000+ active vacancies and over 500+ skill programs aggregated from industry-wide partners.

“After successfully establishing a DEET platform, we are looking to replicate it in other States. To start with, we are looking at Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. We are currently in active discussions with those governments,” a Workruit executive said.

The platform, which started as Digital Employment Exchange, has now transitioned to digital skilling and employment exchange platforms.

“DEET with Workruit is an innovative AI-based platform that brings together job seekers, employers, and skill providers. It helps candidates in applying for jobs and receiving alerts on job openings, walk-in interviews, and on recruitment drives,” he said.

“DEET is changing the game for the workforce, job providers and skill providers, bringing together all the stakeholders on to a single platform for a seamless interaction,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries and IT) of Telangana Government, said in a statement on Saturday.