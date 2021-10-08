Xebia acquires Polish cloud expert PGS Software

Global IT consulting organisation Xebia has acquired PGS Software, a Polish software house and cloud expert.

With its fifth acquisition this year, Xebia continues to expand in line with its buy and build strategy: partnering with other thought leaders to strengthen its position as an authority in the global digital domain.

PGS Software and Xebia will closely cooperate to deliver tailored technology services and IT consultancy to existing and new clients. PGS Software's CEO, Wojtek Gurgul, will become a member of Xebia's global leadership team, and PGS Software’s company logo will be extended by a footnote saying: “Proudly part of Xebia”.

Together, Xebia and PGS Software have 3,100 employees and enjoy a physical presence in fourteen countries. With PGS Software, Xebia extends its digital capabilities and adds nearshoring services to its portfolio. As a result, customers will experience accessibility, greater speed to market and innovation. Joining Xebia strengthens PGS Software's global market position and offers its teams access to larger projects and opportunities for development.

PGS Software is one of Europe's largest IT companies, with offices in Poland, Germany, and the UK. With over 800 digital experts, it delivers outstanding mobile and web apps and software, cloud, data, nearshoring, and offshoring services worldwide. Initially, its focus was on software development. With 95 per cent of projects now being cloud-related, PGS Software established partnerships with AWS, Microsoft, and Google. Since its founding in 2005, PGS Software has successfully concluded 2,800 projects for clients like Trust Payments, Giacom, and Omio. The company had revenue of 35+ million euros in the last four quarters.

Xebia is a globally operating IT pioneer providing high-quality consulting services that cover all aspects of digital transformation. From software development to cloud, data, AI, software consulting, DevOps, and Agile. Its clients include, among others, Disney, Ahold Delhaize, Tesco, Philips, and ING bank. Xebia employs 2,300 people from strategically located offices in Europe, APAC, UAE, the UK, and the US and has a revenue of 150+ million euros in the last four quarters.

"We are pleased to partner with PGS Software to enhance our reach and ability to serve our customers globally and offer an increased range of software capabilities. Collectively, we will count more than 3,100 employees with a physical presence in fourteen countries. With PGS Software's many years of experience, know-how, and extensive network, we aim to remain an authority over all digital domains and provide our clients with mixed shore options," said Anand Sahay, CEO Xebia.

“Xebia provides us with endless opportunities to grow. Not only during today's IT-boom but long after that. Working with Xebia means joining large, more global, highly innovative, and technologically ambitious projects and building an even more comprehensive IT services portfolio.," said Wojtek Gurgul, CEO PGS Software.

Fast-growing digital leader Xebia has provided high-quality digital transformation consulting to companies for over 20 years, delivering services and solutions around cloud, data, Artificial Intelligence, DevOps, and software.

Xebia has successfully launched labels, like GoDataDriven, Binx, Xpirit, Qxperts, Stackstate, Instruqt, and Xebia Academy, and joined forces with brands like Appcino, coMakeIt, g-company, and Oblivion. Xebia continues to expand through a buy and build strategy: partnering with thought leaders to gain a greater foothold in the digital space together.