Xiaomi to rebrand its premium product series from ‘Mi’ to ‘Xiaomi’

Technology brand Xiaomi India on Monday announced the rebranding of its premium product series from ‘Mi’ to ‘Xiaomi.’ In a bid to unify its global brand presence and close the perception gap between the brand, its premium “Mi” series products will now be replaced with the new “Xiaomi” logo, it has said.
With this, there will be two distinct product series under the parent corporate brand. The corporate brand will continue to be represented by the “Mi” logo. The company earlier this year had introduced some changes to its corporate logo, adopting a softer, rounder contour on the corners of the previously squared logo, along with a redesigned “Mi” typography.
Premium products under the earlier “Mi” brand across categories will now be rebranded to the “Xiaomi” series. While “Redmi”, Xiaomi’s more “affordable” brand, will continue with the same logo. The naming convention Xiaomi and Redmi will also be applied across both brands’ TV, Laptop, and IoT offerings.
Jaskaran Singh Kapany, Head of Marketing, Xiaomi India said, “Being a leading technology brand with a strong presence across the globe, our aim is to have a unified presence. With this new logo shift, we envision bridging the perception gap between our brand and products.”
“The new Xiaomi logo will be used for our premium products that represent the pinnacle of technology and offer a premium experience. Ushering in the festive season, Xiaomi’s premium product series ‘Mi’ will be renamed to ‘Xiaomi’,” said Kapany.
