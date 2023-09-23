Young Entrepreneurs Association (YEA) of Hyderabad has launched a start-up fund with an initial corpus of ₹5 crore. The association has announced that it has plans to expand the fund size after the completion of initial corpus.

BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman of Cyient, formally unveiled the logo of the 10-year-old association.

“We have entered into agreements with ecosystem players like T-Hub to identify and nurture start-ups in the city,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

‘“YEA Hyderabad was established on the principles of ‘Meet, Connect, and Grow’ and promoting entrepreneurship among the entrepreneurs in the age group of 25 to 37 years,” he said.

“With a new logo, and a start-up fund, YEA Hyderabad will foster win-win entrepreneur-to-entrepreneur networking. We will nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship among our members and the broader community, ensuring a vibrant and dynamic entrepreneurial landscape in Hyderabad,” Subhakar Alapati, President of YEA Hyderabad, said.

The association, which started its journey with 11 members 10 years ago, now has 80 members. It adds about 15 members every year after a rigorous vetting process. YEA’s membership is available to entrepreneurs of the first, second, and third generations, aged between 25 and 37, with a mandatory relinquishment of membership at the age of 45.

